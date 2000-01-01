Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU)
- Market CapSGD651.350m
- SymbolSGX:D5IU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- ISINSG1W27938677
Company Profile
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust manages retail properties. The company manages a portfolio of shopping malls, restaurants, fitness centers, and fashion stores across Sumatra and Java Islands in Indonesia.