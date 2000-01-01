Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU)

APAC company
Market Info - D5IU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - D5IU

  • Market CapSGD651.350m
  • SymbolSGX:D5IU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W27938677

Company Profile

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust manages retail properties. The company manages a portfolio of shopping malls, restaurants, fitness centers, and fashion stores across Sumatra and Java Islands in Indonesia.

