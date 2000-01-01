Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LNG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:LNG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LNG0
Company Profile
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is a provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions. It develops and operates small and medium scale liquefied natural gas projects in Australia. The company's segments include LNG Infrastructure and Technology and Licensing. The LNG Infrastructure reportable operating segment includes the aggregation of the Magnolia LNG project, Bear Head LNG project, and Fisherman's Landing LNG project. The technology and licensing segment are involved in the development of LNG technology, through research and development activities, and the advancement of each developed technology to the patent application stage or ability to commercialize the LNG technology.Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is engaged in providing mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions. It is developing LNG export terminal projects in the United States, Canada and Australia. It segments incldue LNG Infrastructure and Technology and Licensing.