Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd is a provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions. It develops and operates small and medium scale liquefied natural gas projects in Australia. The company's segments include LNG Infrastructure and Technology and Licensing. The LNG Infrastructure reportable operating segment includes the aggregation of the Magnolia LNG project, Bear Head LNG project, and Fisherman's Landing LNG project. The technology and licensing segment are involved in the development of LNG technology, through research and development activities, and the advancement of each developed technology to the patent application stage or ability to commercialize the LNG technology.