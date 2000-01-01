Liquidia Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LQDA)
North American company
- Market Cap$118.540m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LQDA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS53635D2027
Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.