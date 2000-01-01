Liquidia Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LQDA)

North American company
Market Info - LQDA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LQDA

  • Market Cap$118.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LQDA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53635D2027

Company Profile

Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

