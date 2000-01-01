Company Profile

Lisi SA primarily designs, manufactures, and markets fasteners and other components for the aerospace and vehicular sectors. The company has three operating segments: Aerospace, Automotive, and Medical. Products are manufactured to serve as original or replacement equipment. They are distributed internationally and may undergo customization for Lisi's major clients. The Medical segment creates fasteners, implants, and other instruments to help support the human body, and is responsible for roughly 5% of sales. France accounts for roughly one third of sales, European Union accounts for another one third of sales, and the rest of the world makes up the remainder.Lisi SA manufactures fasteners and assembly components for aerospace, automotive, and medical industries. Its products include airframe structural fasteners in titanium, engine fasteners, inserts, studs and specialty non-structural fasteners.