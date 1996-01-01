Company Profile

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 30 brands of vehicles at over 190 stores throughout the western United States and East Coast. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2019 was $12.7 billion. In 2019, new-car sales were about 54% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.Lithia Motors Inc acts as a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services. It also helps its customers to arrange for financing new vehicles.