Lithium Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LI3)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LI3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LI3

  • Market CapAUD2.300m
  • SymbolASX:LI3
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000LI31

Company Profile

Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration Pty Ltd is a lithium minerals exploration company. Its projects include Nevada project, Yilgarn Projects, Eucla project and Lithium Brine project.

Latest LI3 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .