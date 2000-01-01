Lithium Energi Exploration Inc (TSX:LEXI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEXI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEXI
- Market CapCAD3.150m
- SymbolTSX:LEXI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA53680T1021
Company Profile
Lithium Energi Exploration Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, identification, and evaluation of assets in the lithium industry.