Lithium Energi Exploration Inc (TSX:LEXI)

North American company
Company Info - LEXI

  • Market CapCAD3.150m
  • SymbolTSX:LEXI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA53680T1021

Company Profile

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, identification, and evaluation of assets in the lithium industry.

