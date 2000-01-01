Lithium Energy Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LEL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:LEL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000143497

Company Profile

Lithium Energy Ltd is a battery minerals company with two exploration and development projects, the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina and the Burke Graphite Project in Queensland.

Latest LEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .