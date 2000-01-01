Company Profile

Lithium Energy Products Inc is a natural resource mining company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring lithium properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company holds an interest in properties such as properties include El Sol property, Griffith Mine property, Karas property, Willcox Playa, Whitemud property, Vanadium Ridge property, Papagonga property, and Jackpot Lake property. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of the US and Canada.