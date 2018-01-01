Lithium South Development Corp (TSX:LIS) Share Price

LIS
Lithium South Development Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
XTSX
Company Profile
Lithium South Development Corp is a mining company. It is an exploration-stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Argentina. It is focused on the development of its flagship lithium brine project, the Hombre Muerto Norte lithium project (HMN) in the Salta province of Argentina.NRG Metals Inc is a Canadian based mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its project includes Hombre Muerto North Project and Salar Escondido Lithium Project.
TSX:LIS
CA53680U1093
CAD
