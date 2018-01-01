Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Lithiumbank Resources Corp (TSX:LBNK) Share Price

LBNK

Lithiumbank Resources Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Lithiumbank Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada.

TSX:LBNK

CA53681T1012

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest LBNK News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News