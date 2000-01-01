Lithoquest Diamonds Inc (TSX:LDI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LDI
- Market CapCAD3.070m
- SymbolTSX:LDI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5368731025
Company Profile
Lithoquest Diamonds Inc is a Canada-based mineral resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, evaluating and developing mineral properties.