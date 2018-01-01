Lithoquest Resources Inc (TSX:LDI) Share Price

LDI
Lithoquest Resources Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Lithoquest Resources Inc is mineral resource company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Kimberly region of the Australian state of Western Australia. Its project includes North Kimberly Diamond Project.Lithoquest Diamonds Inc is a Canada-based mineral resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, evaluating and developing mineral properties.
TSX:LDI
CA5368741008
CAD
