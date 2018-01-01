Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Lithoquest Resources Inc (TSX:LDI) Share Price

LDI

Lithoquest Resources Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Precious Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Lithoquest Resources Inc is mineral resource company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Kimberly region of the Australian state of Western Australia. Its project includes North Kimberly Diamond Project.Lithoquest Diamonds Inc is a Canada-based mineral resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, evaluating and developing mineral properties.

TSX:LDI

CA5368741008

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest LDI News