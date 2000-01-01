Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LSE:LIT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIT
- Market Cap£77.990m
- SymbolLSE:LIT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000LCA6
Company Profile
Litigation Capital Management Ltd is a litigation finance company providing financial services for companies and individuals to enable recovery of funds from legal claims.