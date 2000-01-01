Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LSE:LIT)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LIT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LIT

  • Market Cap£77.990m
  • SymbolLSE:LIT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000LCA6

Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Ltd is a litigation finance company providing financial services for companies and individuals to enable recovery of funds from legal claims.

Latest LIT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LIT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .