Company Profile

Littelfuse is a designer and manufacturer of sensors, power control solutions, and circuit protection products for the industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. The firm acquired IXYS Corporation in 2018 for $856 million and complemented its position in the power semiconductor market with products that serve the medium and high-power applications in addition to Littelfuse's existing strength in the low-power market.Littelfuse Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling of circuit protection product for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. It offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial vehicles.