Little Green Pharma Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:LGP)
- SymbolASX:LGP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINAU0000074924
Company Profile
Little Green Pharma Ltd is engaged in the vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business. Its business activities include cultivation, production, research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The company offers LGP-branded medicinal cannabis oil products in the Australian market.