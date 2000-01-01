Company Profile

Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in property investment and property development. It operating segments are Property Investment segment is engaged in the investment and leasing of properties. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Its Property Management segment is engaged in the provision of property management services. Treasury Investment is engaged in dealing and investment in securities and other financial instruments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment is engaged in the manufacture and wholesales of magnetic products. Its Hotel Operation segment is engaged in the operation and management of hotels. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Property Development segment and from China.Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd is engaged in property investment and investment holding. Its segments are Property investment, Property development, Property management, Treasury investment, Trading and manufacturing and Hotel operation.