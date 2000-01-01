Company Profile

Liv ihop AB offers social and other related services. The company renders personal assistance to individuals, drag sensors, with different types of disabilities. It provides various activities such as bio-evenings, bowling, disco, fishing as well as health insurance, personal assistance, training, and counseling services. The company operates throughout Sweden under its own brand namely Livihop.Liv ihop AB provides social services. The company offers services for intuitions with the law, work environment, work management, activities, finance, LSS law and administrative law, accessibility and social issues.