Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LIVE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LIVE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LIVE

  • Market Cap$13.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LIVE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5381423087

Company Profile

Live Ventures Inc provides online marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized local businesses that boost customer awareness & merchant visibility. The company also acquires profitable and well managed companies.

Latest LIVE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .