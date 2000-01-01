LiveHire Ltd (ASX:LVH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LVH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LVH

  • Market CapAUD68.250m
  • SymbolASX:LVH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000LVH1

Company Profile

LiveHire Ltd is a talent technology company. It operates a cloud-based online human resources productivity platform for sourcing and recruitment teams that delivers talent-on-demand for companies of all sizes.

Latest LVH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .