Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Share Price

LVO

LiveOne Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Entertainment

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.LiveXLive Media Inc, formerly Loton Corp, provides emerging live and digital music space content, including live music events. It operates through its subsidiary LiveXLive, Corp and provides live shows, club nights, corporate and other events.

NASDAQ:LVO

US53814X1028

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest LVO News