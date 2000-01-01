Company Profile

LivePerson Inc offers cloud-based platform solutions. It enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging, while leveraging bots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency. The company has two reportable segments namely Business and Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Business segment. The company has a presence in the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Western Europe.LivePerson Inc along with its subsidiaries provides digital engagement solutions offering a cloud-based platform which enables businesses to proactively connect with consumers through chat, voice, and content delivery.