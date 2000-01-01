Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a United States based technology company. The company provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners. LiveRamps IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products.Acxiom Corp is an enterprise data, analytics and software-as-a-service company. Its business segments include Marketing Services, Audience Solutions and Connectivity.