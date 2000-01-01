LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RAMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RAMP
- Market Cap$3.258bn
- SymbolNYSE:RAMP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS53815P1084
Company Profile
Acxiom Corp is an enterprise data, analytics and software-as-a-service company. Its business segments include Marketing Services, Audience Solutions and Connectivity.