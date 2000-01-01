LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RAMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RAMP

  • Market Cap$3.258bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RAMP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53815P1084

Company Profile

Acxiom Corp is an enterprise data, analytics and software-as-a-service company. Its business segments include Marketing Services, Audience Solutions and Connectivity.

Latest RAMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .