Company Profile

Living Cell Technologies Ltd is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells. Its lead product, NTCELL, is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells.Living Cell Technologies Ltd is a biotechnology company. It develops living cell products for the treatment of diabetes and neurological diseases in New Zealand.