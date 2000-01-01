Company Profile

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc is engaged in China's healthcare sector. As a pharmaceutical manufacturer, the company's portfolio primarily comprises of western pharmaceutical preparations, bulk drugs, traditional Chinese medicines, as well as diagnostic reagents and equipment. Its drugs address serious conditions such as gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, anti-infectious, antimicrobial, antineoplastic, hemopoietic system and other conditions. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets. The company operates in a single reportable segment that is pharmaceutical manufacturing.