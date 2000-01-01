Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc H (SEHK:1513)
- Market CapHKD16.071bn
- SymbolSEHK:1513
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001QV5
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc is a pharmaceutical product manufacturer in China. It develops a drug that assists in combating serious diseases related to gastrointestinal, cardiovascular as well as blood and hemopoietic system.