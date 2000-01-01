Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LXEH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LXEH

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LXEH
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS53934A1152

Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd is a private primary and secondary education service provider in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province. Its private education services primarily include primary and middle school education from grade 1 to grade 9. The company also offer high school education services at its High School Division.

Latest LXEH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .