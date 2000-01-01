Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LXEH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LXEH
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LXEH
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS53934A1152
Company Profile
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd is a private primary and secondary education service provider in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province. Its private education services primarily include primary and middle school education from grade 1 to grade 9. The company also offer high school education services at its High School Division.