Company Info - 1867
- Market CapHKD212.800m
- SymbolSEHK:1867
- IndustryIndustrials
- Currency
- ISINKYG5548A1085
Company Profile
LKS Holding Group Ltd is an investment holding organization. Along with the subsidiaries, the company is engaged in providing interior fitting-out and renovation services; alteration and addition works services; and interior design services.