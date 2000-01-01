Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA (XMAD:LLN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LLN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LLN
- Market Cap€15.250m
- SymbolXMAD:LLN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINES0105089009
Company Profile
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA offers services as a telecommunications operator. The Company provides registered eCommunications, SMS solutions and data validation services.