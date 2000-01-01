Lloyd Fonds AG (XETRA:L1OA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - L1OA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - L1OA

  • Market Cap€53.890m
  • SymbolXETRA:L1OA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A12UP29

Company Profile

Lloyd Fonds AG along with its subsidiaries develops, markets, and manages investments in real assets for institutional and retail investors. The company operates in various segments that include Real Estate, Shipping and Other Assets, and Trusteeship.

Latest L1OA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .