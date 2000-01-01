Lloyds Banking Group ADR (XETRA:LLD2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LLD2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LLD2
- Market Cap€45.572bn
- SymbolXETRA:LLD2
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional - Europe
- Currency
- ISINUS5394391099
Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group PLC provides a wide range of banking and financial services. Its core business activities are retail, commercial and corporate banking, general insurance, and life, pensions and investment provision.