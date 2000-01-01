LNA Sante SA (EURONEXT:LNA)

Market Info - LNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LNA

  • Market Cap€368.660m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:LNA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004170017

Company Profile

LNA Sante SA is engaged in the management and operation of retirement homes, nursing homes, follow-up care clinics, rehabilitation centers, centers for the disabled and handicapped ageing.LNA Sante SA is engaged in operating and managing full-care facilities for dependent elderly persons. It operates medico-social and healthcare homes, including living facilities with medical care for old people follow-up care, and rehabilitation clinics.

Latest LNA news

