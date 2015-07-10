Company Profile

loanDepot Inc was incorporated in Delaware on July 10, 2015. The Company provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loan. It also provides online mortgage loans for refinancing and home purchase. It serves customers through distribution channels, including consumer direct centers, retail branches, wholesale centers, and consumer finance and servicing centers in the United States. It competes with commercial banks and financial institutions. The Company is subject to governmental laws and regulations.loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loan.