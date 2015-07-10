loanDepot Inc Class A (NYSE:LDI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LDI
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:LDI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorMortgage Finance
- Currency
- ISINUS53946R1068
Company Profile
loanDepot Inc was incorporated in Delaware on July 10, 2015. The Company provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loan. It also provides online mortgage loans for refinancing and home purchase. It serves customers through distribution channels, including consumer direct centers, retail branches, wholesale centers, and consumer finance and servicing centers in the United States. It competes with commercial banks and financial institutions. The Company is subject to governmental laws and regulations.loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loan.