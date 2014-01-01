Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers. It operates the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintains sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaws, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program. The firm’s controlling shareholder is George Weston Limited, which owns 52% of the equity.Loblaw Companies Ltd is a retailer of food products that also provides drugstore, general merchandise and financial products and services. The company operates corporate-owned stores as well as franchised stores.