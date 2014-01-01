Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L)
- Market CapCAD25.914bn
- SymbolTSE:L
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- ISINCA5394811015
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest food retailer, with over 1,000 grocery stores. Loblaw boasts several leading private-label food brands such as President’s Choice and No Name as well as its leading Joe Fresh apparel brand. Loblaw also sells general merchandise and provides drugstore products and financial services. In 2014, Loblaw acquired Shoppers Drug Mart, a leading drugstore chain with about 1,400 drugstores.Loblaw Companies Ltd is a retailer of food products that also provides drugstore, general merchandise and financial products and services. The company operates corporate-owned stores as well as franchised stores.