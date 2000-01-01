Location Sciences Group (LSE:LSAI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LSAI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LSAI
- Market Cap£4.630m
- SymbolLSE:LSAI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGT36S19
Company Profile
Location Sciences Group PLC is engaged in providing end-to-end marketing solutions for card issuers to migrate customers from magnetic stripe credit and debit cards to contactless mobile payments.