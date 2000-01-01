Lockheed Martin Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LMT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LMT
- Market Cap$94.406bn
- SymbolNYSE:LMT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS5398301094
Company Profile
Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed’s largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed’s remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.Lockheed Martin Corp is a security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services.