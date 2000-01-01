Company Profile

Loews Corp is a holding company that is supported by a variety of businesses. Its largest subsidiary is CNA Financial Corporation, a property and casualty insurance company. CNA's services include risk management, information services, and warranty and claims administration. Loews also maintains an operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs through Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and gathering and processing of natural gas through Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP. Loews also operates a chain of hotels.