Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:3380)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3380
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3380
- Market CapHKD68.635bn
- SymbolSEHK:3380
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG555551095
Company Profile
Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company operating through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in property development in the residential property market and its products are targeted at first-time homebuyers and upgraders.