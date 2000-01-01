Logic Instrument SA (EURONEXT:ALLOG)
- Market Cap€3.610m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALLOG
- IndustryTechnology
- ISINFR0000044943
Logic Instrument SA is a supplier of rugged mobile computers to industrial and military sectors. The product portfolio includes rugged field book tablets, rugged field book smartphones, Tetra/Roda Military series, among others.Logic Instrument SA is engaged in the design, production and supply of laptops and embarked computers for use in hostile environments including industry, army, and leisure.