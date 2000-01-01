Logicamms Ltd (ASX:LCM)

APAC company
Market Info - LCM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LCM

  • Market CapAUD15.230m
  • SymbolASX:LCM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000LCM1

Company Profile

Logicamms Ltd provides engineering and consulting services. It is also engaged in project delivery and asset performance services. These services are provided in Australia and New Zealand.

Latest LCM news

