LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ:LGMK) Share Price

LogicMark Inc
North American company
Industrials
Security & Protection Services
Company Profile
LogicMark Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. Its devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. The company incorporates two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and provides this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers can afford.Nxt-ID Inc provides products, solutions, and services that have a need for biometric secure access control. Its lines of business include mobile commerce, law enforcement and biometric access control applications and law enforcement.
