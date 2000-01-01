Company Profile

Logistec Corp provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has cargo-handling facilities in eastern North America, short-line rail transportation services, and marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. The company is widely diversified on the basis of cargo type and port location with a balance between import and export activities. The company is organized and operate in two industry segments: Marine services, and Environmental services. The Marine Services Segment provides cargo handling and other services to marine and industrial customers and generates majority revenue from this segment.Logistec Corp provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has facilities in 30 ports in eastern North America.