Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Switzerland-based provider of personal computer and mobile accessories for navigation, video communication and collaboration, smart home, and other applications. Its product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, charging stands, tablet cases, car mounts for mobile devices, remotes, home cameras, home switches, controllers, bluetooth speakers, surround sound, webcams, and conference cameras. The firm generates revenue in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.Logitech International SA designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms.