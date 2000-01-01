Company Profile

Lok'n Store Group PLC operates in the real estate industry based in the United Kingdom. Its business involves buying or leasing of warehouses or industrial buildings and letting them out as self-storage units to its customers. Operating through the Self-Storage and Serviced archive & records management segments, the company caters to both household and business customers. Its self-storage segment accounts for the bulk of its operations with the provision of storage rooms, student storage, pallet storage, warehouse space, self-storage archiving, flexible office space and multi-site business storage accounts. The revenue from customers is derived based on the size of the space and the length of time for which the storage location has been used.Lok'n Store Group PLC is a self-storage services provider in the United Kingdom. It offers storage locations in the form of rooms, pallet storage, warehouse space and archiving units.