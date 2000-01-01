Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA ADR (NYSE:LOMA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LOMA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LOMA

  • Market Cap$1.037bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LOMA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS54150E1047

Company Profile

Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA is a cement producer in Argentina. The company offers cement, masonry cement, lime, concrete and aggregates.

Latest LOMA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .