Lomiko Metals Inc (TSX:LMR)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD2.030m
  • SymbolTSX:LMR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA54163Q4097

Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

