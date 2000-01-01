Loncor Gold Inc (TSE:LN)
Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and project development. It focuses on the Ngayu project, the Imbo project, the Makapela project among others.Loncor Resources Inc is a Canadian gold exploration company. It operates two projects in the DRC, the Ngayu and North Kivu projects. Its geographic locations include Canada and Congo.