North American company
Market Info - LN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LN

  • Market CapCAD93.580m
  • SymbolTSE:LN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA54180A1066

Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and project development. It focuses on the Ngayu project, the Imbo project, the Makapela project among others.Loncor Resources Inc is a Canadian gold exploration company. It operates two projects in the DRC, the Ngayu and North Kivu projects. Its geographic locations include Canada and Congo.

Latest LN news

