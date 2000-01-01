Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN)
Loncor Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of the precious metal project. The company primarily explores for gold. Geographically it operates through the region of Canada and Congo. Loncor generally operates projects namely Ngayu, Somituri. North Kivu and other projects.Loncor Resources Inc is a Canadian gold exploration company. It operates two projects in the DRC, the Ngayu and North Kivu projects. Its geographic locations include Canada and Congo.